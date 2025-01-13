Netflix Donates $10 Million to LA Fire Relief, Recovery Efforts

As wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, Netflix has pledged a $10 million donation towards relief and rebuilding efforts.

The donation will be split between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Community Fund Wildfire Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund.

“Beyond this financial contribution, we are directly assisting all of our impacted employees at this incredibly difficult time, including assistance with temporary housing needs for those who lost their homes. We are also continuing to double-match all employee charitable contributions through our employee giving program,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a Monday letter. “I also want to extend my deepest thanks to the real action heroes, the heroic firefighters who have been battling the flames with little rest and with little consideration for themselves as they work to save lives, families and communities. They have been shoulder-to-shoulder with first responders and brave volunteers who have all come together at this time of need for Southern California.”

Netflix is the latest major media company to offer financial support during the crisis, following a $15 million donation from Disney, a $10 million donation from NBCUniversal parent Comcast and a $1 million donation from Paramount Global.

Other organizations who have made donations include Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, The Recording Academy and MusiCares, in addition to some notable celebrities themselves.

As of Monday morning, the SoCal wildfires death toll has climbed to 24, with 23 people reported missing and more than 12,300 structures destroyed. Renewed strong winds are expected to reach their peak Tuesday morning, with a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning issued through Wednesday.