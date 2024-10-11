‘Gutfeld!’ Ratings Soar, Outpace Late Night Interviews With Kamala Harris, Tim Walz | Exclusive

“Gutfeld!” ratings soared in the third quarter of 2024, with recent shows even outpacing late night interviews with VP Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Gutfeld!” recently delivered its highest-rated quarter to date, with its third quarter of 2024 with an average 2.8 million viewers and 413,000 in 25-54 demo during the 10 p.m. ET hour, according to Nielsen, outpacing its cable news competition as well as other broadcast and late night shows, including NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

As “Gutfeld!” hosted Donald Trump in his first late night appearance since a 2016 interview with Fallon, the Fox News show scored its highest-rated telecast ever on Sept.