‘Gutfeld!’ Panelist Tyrus Blisters ‘The View’ for Tim Scott, Clarence Thomas Smears: They Used ‘Republicans’ as ‘Term for Uncle Toms’

Former pro wrestler and “Gutfeld!” regular panelist Tyrus had a rare emotional moment while hitting back at comments “The View” hosts made this week about Clarence Thomas and Tim Scott, saying Joy Behar and company basically used the term “Republicans” as a stand-in term for “Uncle Toms.”

After his monologue Thursday night, host Greg Gutfeld called on Tyrus to speak first – also a rarity, since guests usually get first crack – but apparently Tyrus was visibly burning to get in the ring. Normally disaffected to the point of cynical, the colossal co-host, given name George Murdoch, was genuinely upset about what the ladies of “The View” said about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

On Tuesday, Behar said on the ABC show: “He’s one of these guys who, you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas … Black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps, rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country, and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.”

After watching a replay of the clip, Tyrus was riled, and began to monologue himself:

“This is why people on the elite left like her push racism so much. Everything is racist, I’m (pointing to himself) a white supremacist … they say this stuff so there’s enough of it out there so they can say what they want to say,” he said.

Tyrus suggested Behar hesitated while she computed which words to use: “It was so hard for her not to say what she really wanted to say. … Any Black man that’s successful on his own and has his own way of thinking, clearly can’t be Black. Because they know what Black people are, they need them. They can’t do things without them.”

He also called out Sunny Hostin for her silent agreement.

“The saddest thing was watching Sonny sit there and co-sign,” he said. “It’s ever about color, it’s about them. It is only us brothers, we have to work work so hard to get to a certain place, and then we get there, and as soon as we don’t do what they want to do, we weren’t Black in the first place. So, can I have my white privilege then? … if I’m not Black, what am I now?”

Tyrus also came for Whoopi Goldberg, suggesting that Behar got away with the same thing Goldberg was recently punished for saying.

“Whoopi made comments about what she though the Jewish experience was based off her ideas as a Black woman. She had to apologize and was kicked off the air for a week!”

The arguments they made, Tyrus suggested, used to have a name that was also a slur.

“They can sit up there and basically call Scott and (Thomas) ‘Uncle Toms.’ And get away with it. Because we’re all racist, and she’s not. She used Republicans as a term for ‘Uncle Toms.'”

Watch the video above.