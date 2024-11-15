Hallmark Media Taps Google’s Jesse Wallace as Head of Distribution

Former Google and NFL executive Jesse Wallace is joining Hallmark Media as the company’s new senior vice president and head of distribution.

Wallace most recently served as Google’s head of sports and entertainment partnerships, where he led global business development and strategic initiatives across the Android ecosystem, including Google TV and Google Play. Prior to Google, he served as the NFL’s vice president of affiliate distribution, where he helped shape the sports league’s direct-to-consumer strategy and launch of its free, ad-supported streaming business.

Wallace also had stints at the NBA as associate vice president of global media distribution, Viacom as senior director of sales and business development for its content distribution team, and Disney/ESPN Media Networks as a senior account executive.

Wallace will report to Hallmark’s chief operations officer John Matts and will be based in New York City.

“We have realigned the roles in our distribution division to streamline our leadership, enhance our distribution capabilities, and position Hallmark for even greater growth and success,” Matts said in a statement. “Jesse’s proven track record in driving innovative distribution strategies and forging strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we navigate this evolving media landscape. We are excited to have him on our team.”

Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, Hallmark Family – as well as the streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.