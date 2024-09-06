‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Final Season Begins Filming… Finally

Filming on the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has, at long last, begun, Hulu announced on Friday. The network shared a photo of star Elisabeth Moss, who’s also directing and holding a clapboard, with the note that the Emmy-winning series will return in spring of 2025.

It’s been nearly two years since the Season 5 finale and a year-and-a-half since executive producers Erich Tuchman and Yahlin Chang were named co-showrunners for Season 6.

Longtime showrunner and serious creator Bruce Miller stepped away from the drama after five seasons to focus on the development of its upcoming sequel series “The Testaments,” which like “Handmaid’s Tale” is based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood. It’s set 15 years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Miller is still involved with the final season as an executive producer and writer.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, back in 2017. To date, it’s been nominated for 76 Emmys and won 15, including wins for guest actors Bradley Whitford, Cherry Jones and Samira Wiley, back-to-back Best Actress awards for Moss and a Supporting Actress win for Ann Dowd as the terrifying Aunt Lydia.

The majority of the regular cast — including Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O.T. Fagbenle, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Bruge and Ever Carradin — are set to return for the final season. Alexis Bledel’s character Emily, however, was written out in Season 5.

In July, it was announced that Josh Charles would be joining the series, although we don’t yet know anything about his character.

Moss will direct four episodes of Season 6, including the first two and the last two episodes, TVLine reported in May. She directed three episodes each in Seasons 4 and 5.

Seasons 1-5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” are now streaming on Hulu.