“The Handmaid’s Tale” will have a pair of new leaders for its swan song at Hulu. Longtime series creator and showrunnner Bruce Miller has stepped away from the helm of the Emmy-winning drama after five seasons to focus on development of its upcoming sequel series “The Testaments.”

Executive producers Erich Tuchman and Yahlin Chang have been named co-showrunners for the show’s sixth and final season, TheWrap has confirmed. Miller, who has been running the series from the start, will still be actively involved in production of the final installment and write two episodes.

Miller had been juggling writing the final season of “Handmaid’s Tale” — the first streaming series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama series in 2017 — with leading development of “The Testaments,” based on the book of the same name from author Margaret Atwood. Ultimately, Miller chose to focus on the new show and pass the reins of the flagship series’ final season to Tuchman and Change, who’ve been longtime writers on “Handmaid’s Tale,” as The Hollywood Reporter first revealed.

The role change extends an overall deal between MGM — the studio behind “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu — and Tuchman. The writer first signed a deal with the studio in 2018 that included creating new projects. Tuchman has written the penultimate episode of all five seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and his credits also include “Stitchers,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Kyle XY” and more. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Rain Management Group and Jackoway Austen.

Chang has written numerous episodes of the series and also has credits on “Supergirl,” “Shades of Blue,” “ER” and more. She’s repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.

Hulu announced the renewal of “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a sixth and final season in September, ahead of the show’s Season 5 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Miller said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

“The Testaments” is based on the book from Atwood that is set 15 years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”