Hannah Waddingham Says There’s No Script for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 but She’d Be On Board Anyway | Video

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham is ready to get back to playing Rebecca Welton in the hit series — even before the writers have a script together. While speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” about a potential fourth season, Waddingham grabbed the microphone and explained, “I’m in, I’m there, they are some of the greatest loves of my life, that cast. And the writers are so magnificent, you’d be stupid not to, you know? So, yeah, I’m totally there. Are we going to be there? I don’t know.”

After she was asked if there is a script yet, Waddingham answered, “Of course there’s no script.” She made clear that she’s not entirely sure they’re coming back for more, but that if they do, she’s so, so in.

Warner Bros. picked up options for three of the show’s stars in late August, making the possibility of a new season more likely than ever. In addition to Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift are also positioned to return to the series.

Once the cast is committed, the show’s budget and shooting schedule will need to be set before Warner Bros. officially greenlights production — but it could begin as soon as early 2025, with the show now seen as on track for Season 4.

A decision on a fourth season of the series has always been star and writer Jason Sudeikis’ to make. He famously originated the role in videos for NBC Sports. Last month, co-creator Bill Lawrence told Collider, “Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

“Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.”

“It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do,” Lawrence added.