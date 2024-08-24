‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Nears Greenlight as Actors Set New Deals

A fourth season of “Ted Lasso” is looking more likely than ever. Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options for three of the show’s stars, covered by Equity contracts: Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein are all set for a return.

While the lead British stars are now on board, the studio is now expected to work with stars covered by SAG-AFTRA contracts who have expired options. That list includes Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard. It is currently unclear which other cast members will be asked to join the show’s fourth season.

Once the cast is committed, the show’s budget and shooting schedule will need to be set before Warner Bros. officially greenlights production — but it could begin as soon as early 2025, with the show now seen as on track for Season 4.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

A decision on a fourth season of the series has always been Sudeikis’ to make. He famously originated the role in videos for NBC Sports. Earlier this month, co-creator Bill Lawrence told Collider, “Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

“Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.”

“It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do,” Lawrence added.

In March 2023, Sudeikis told Deadline that the Season 3 finale concluded the story the show’s team wanted to tell. “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” he quipped. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being Season 3 — it’s flattering.”

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

The seventh episode of the show’s third season hit an all-time series high with 795 million minutes viewed. The season’s premiere episode clocked 539 million minutes viewed, and the show enjoyed an increase in minutes viewed each week of its initial debut run.

This news was first reported by Deadline.