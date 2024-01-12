“Ted Lasso” costars and creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt responded with surprise to Joy Behar’s claims that she was asked to portray Ted Lasso’s mother in the Apple TV+ comedy series, which wrapped its third season early in 2023.

At a panel for People, moderator Breanne L. Heldman asked Sudeikis, who plays the titular football-turned-soccer coach, and Hunt, who plays Lasso’s assistant Coach Beard, if the claims were true.

“Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there,” Hunt added after Sudeikis questioned the information.

“I, no. Joy Behar from ‘The View’?” Sudeikis said.

Behar revealed she was contacted about the part and turned it down when prompted by “Behind the Table” host and producer of “The View” Brian Teta to tell the story of what happened – and why she declined.

“It was too hot,” she said. “There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No. Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff. I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Teta, who called the comedy series one of his “favorite shows of all time,” reminded Behar that the show did count as British television because half of the cast is British, and it takes place in London. She had knocked his assertion that it was the hottest show of the year because she was watching “The Crown” at that point, but she ultimately conceded that if the timing had been different, she might have accepted the role.

“If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall,” she said. “But not in the middle of the heat wave.”

At the People panel, Sudeikis remained open to the idea of Joy Behar joining the “Ted Lasso” family.

“She’s welcome to sit at the table,” he told Heldman.