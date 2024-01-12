Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt Say Joy Behar’s Claim She Was Offered a Role in ‘Ted Lasso’ Is ‘News to Us’

“The View” host revealed that she was contacted to play the soccer coach’s mother for Season 3

From left to right: Joy Behar, host of "The View" and Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in "Ted Lasso" (Getty Images/Apple TV+)

“Ted Lasso” costars and creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt responded with surprise to Joy Behar’s claims that she was asked to portray Ted Lasso’s mother in the Apple TV+ comedy series, which wrapped its third season early in 2023.

At a panel for People, moderator Breanne L. Heldman asked Sudeikis, who plays the titular football-turned-soccer coach, and Hunt, who plays Lasso’s assistant Coach Beard, if the claims were true.

“Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there,” Hunt added after Sudeikis questioned the information.

Read Next
'The View' Host Joy Behar Turned Down ‘Ted Lasso’ Role: ‘I Don’t Need to Be in Everything'

“I, no. Joy Behar from ‘The View’?” Sudeikis said. 

Behar revealed she was contacted about the part and turned it down when prompted by “Behind the Table”  host and producer of “The View” Brian Teta to tell the story of what happened – and why she declined.

“It was too hot,” she said. “There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No. Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff. I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Teta, who called the comedy series one of his “favorite shows of all time,” reminded Behar that the show did count as British television because half of the cast is British, and it takes place in London. She had knocked his assertion that it was the hottest show of the year because she was watching “The Crown” at that point, but she ultimately conceded that if the timing had been different, she might have accepted the role.

ted-lasso-brett-goldstein-jason-sudeikis-brendan-hunt-apple
Read Next
15 Most Shocking Moments From the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale

“If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall,” she said. “But not in the middle of the heat wave.”

At the People panel, Sudeikis remained open to the idea of Joy Behar joining the “Ted Lasso” family.

“She’s welcome to sit at the table,” he told Heldman.

the-view-joy-behar
Read Next
'The View': Joy Behar Says It's 'an Oxymoron' to Love Trump and Jesus

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.