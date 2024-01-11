‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Turned Down ‘Ted Lasso’ Role: ‘I Don’t Need to Be in Everything’

Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso could have had Joy Behar as his onscreen mother.

“The View” co-host revealed that she was asked if she wanted to play the role, portrayed by Becky Ann Baker, in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy show “Ted Lasso.”

“The View” producer Brian Teta prompted Behar to tell the story of the offer and her dismissal on his “Behind the Table” podcast that he hosts, with new episodes every Wednesday. Teta said that the two were at a baby shower at Tavern on the Green when Behar dropped the news that someone had contacted her about the part in the series.

The talk show host and comedian said she ultimately turned down the opportunity because of a brutally warm London summer when Season 3 was filming.

“It was too hot. Remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like 100-degree weather,” Behar recalled. “And I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat. I don’t wanna — listen, I’m a writer, I write my stuff. I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Teta argued that “Ted Lasso” was “the hottest show on TV” at the time. Behar disagreed and said that she was watching “The Crown,” which Teta connected to Behar’s love of British television.

“Half the cast is British. It’s filmed in London” Teta said. “It counts. It’s about soccer.”

Behar conceded that if the timing had been different, she might have accepted the role.

“If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall,” she said. “But not in the middle of the heat wave.”

Becky Ann Baker as Mother Lasso and Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+ )

Teta pointed out that Behar could have been nominated for an Emmy for her performance and that Baker was nominated, to which Behar responded “Good for her.”

“I couldn’t help but notice that there were Behar-esque aspects to the character,” Teta said.

“Well, that’s why they asked me,” Behar concluded.