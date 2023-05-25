The Apple TV+ comedy ranked No. 6 on Nielsen’s top streaming programs list for Season 3, Episode 7

Apple has good reason to hit that “Believe” poster. “Ted Lasso” has hit a series high with the seventh episode of Season 3 clocking in at 795 million minutes viewed.

This triumph is based on a Nielsen report that measured total minutes viewed for streaming shows during the week of April 24–April 30. It also marks a steady increase in viewership for the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ darling.

Season 3’s premiere episode brought in 539 million viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. Every week since then has seen a notable increase in viewership, save for Episode 5. After the previous week’s episode brought in 650 million minutes, “Signs”dropped to 614 million. “Ted Lasso” was then able to rebound the following week, jumping from 614 million to 719 million. But with 795 million minutes viewed in its seventh week, this is the first time the series has come close to breaking 800 million.

Despite these figures, “Ted Lasso” only came in sixth place on the week’s list of the most watched streaming shows. With 1.392 billion minutes, Netflix’s “The Diplomat” came in first, an increase of 7% from the previous week. The Keri Russell political thriller also had the honor of securing the oldest skewing audience for the week with two-thirds of its viewers over the age of 50.

In fact, originals, acquired shows and library content on Netflix accounted for eight of the top 10 streaming programs. Original series “Firefly Lane” took home the No. 2 spot (1.109 million), followed by the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” on Netflix (968 million). Those were then followed in fourth place by “Sweet Tooth” Season 2 (924 million); the hit children’s program “Cocomelon” (804 million) was in fifth. That was then followed by Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Disney+’s “Bluey” (715 million). Finally, Netflix rounded out the list with streaming episodes of CBS’ “NCIS” (667 million) in eighth, the final season of “Workin’ Moms” (645 million) in ninth and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (640 million) in 10th.

Abesnt from the list was Amazon Prime Video’s “Citadel,” which just missed the cutoff with 306 million viewing minutes. But considering that this list only includes the first two episodes of its premiere, the viewership around the spy thriller is expected to build in the coming weeks.

Nielsen’s streaming originals list also included some interesting insights, from the debut of “John Mulaney: Baby J” on the list (379 million) to the inclusions of both Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (457 million) and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” (498 million). During the week in question, “Maisel” premiered its fifth episode, and “The Mandalorian” had concluded its season the week prior.