"Ted Lasso" / Apple TV+

‘Ted Lasso’ Hits Season 3 High With 795 Million Minutes Viewed

by | May 25, 2023 @ 4:32 PM

The Apple TV+ comedy ranked No. 6 on Nielsen’s top streaming programs list for Season 3, Episode 7

Apple has good reason to hit that “Believe” poster. “Ted Lasso” has hit a series high with the seventh episode of Season 3 clocking in at 795 million minutes viewed.

Kayla Cobb

