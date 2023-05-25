“Neighbors” fans might recognize Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen unleashing chaos while holding onto what’s left of their youth in their new comedy series “Platonic” — a familiar dynamic the duo leaned into for the Apple TV+ series.

“In ‘Neighbors’ people always liked how we are kind of a bad influence on one another at times and kind of escalated each other’s stupidity and insanity,” Rogen told TheWrap. “This show plays into that in a bunch more unadulterated ways — we’re not a couple who has to really love one another, we don’t have to deal with the fall out of each other’s choices much either.”

Reuniting with “Neighbors” co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” follows the somewhat explosive yet fun dynamic between former best friends Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen) when they reconnect after Sylvia gets word of Will’s recent divorce. While Sylvia’s child and renovation-filled world differs immensely from Will’s laid back beer-centric lifestyle, the pair immediately resumes their youthful shenanigans from the onset of their friendship as if no time had passed.

“I think if our characters in ‘Neighbors’ weren’t in a married couple they would probably be similar in some ways,” Rogen said of he and Byrne’s characters in “Platonic.” “I think there are common themes — this idea of not not being willing to grow up in the case of my character slash maybe being regretful of how fast you’ve grown up for Rose’s character. Those kinds of things are very common and real in our lives and people we know.”

“We were leaning into that idea,” Byrne added, noting that the duo drew from the strengths of their dynamic. “We weren’t trying to shy away from it.”

While their friendship veers well into self-destructive territory as Will lures Sylvia away from her family-first life for wild nights of fun, Byrne liked that their relationship always remains “platonic,” enabling the series to explore a new dynamic than those of buddy flicks depicting a same-sex friendships.

“I also love buddy films about female friendship or male friendship … and this is something I hadn’t necessarily seen because it really is truly about that,” Byrne said. “It’s very much established that it’s not a will-they-won’t-they get together, it’s like a will-they-won’t-they have this friendship again, after having a big falling out.”

That certainly doesn’t mean their friendship isn’t without its faults, however, as Byrne points out the intensity of their bond doesn’t translate into the most healthy friendship either.

“I thought that was a really interesting concept, something I hadn’t seen specifically just about a friendship,” Byrne said, adding that Sylvia and Will bring out both the best and the worst in each other. “I’ve never done anything like that.”