Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen partner up for a destructive yet fun mid-life crisis in upcoming comedy series “Platonic.”

The comedy series, which launches May 24 on Apple TV+, follows former best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they reconnect after a rift. Years after they originally became friends, their lives could not be more different. While Byrne has a family and husband (Luke Macfarlane), Rogen is recently divorced and works as a brewmaster at his own bar.

Nevertheless, the shenanigans begin as the pair welcome each other back into their lives in a manner Byrne’s friend calls “weird and destructive” as the not-so-dynamic duo mistakenly take a horse tranquilizer they believed to be cocaine.

“Your friendship with Will is not built for this phase of life,” Byrne’s friend tells while Byrne says “This is how a woman experiences a mid-life crisis.”

Their messy friendship quickly begins to seep into all aspects of the pair’s lives as their closeness stands as a threat to Byrne’s husband.

“I don’t like feeling like the second most important man in your life,” Macfarlane tells Byrne, who admits that “it’s embarrassing being a mess in front of [her husband].” “Will is a much bigger mess than I am,” Byrne says.

In addition to Byrne, Rogen and Macfarlane, the ensemble cast is rounded out with Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

Byrne and Rogen also serve as executive producers alongside Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who serve as co-creators, directors and co-writers. Conor Welch also executive produces the 10-episode series hailing from Sony Pictures Television. Byrne, Rogen and Stoller reunite after 2014 hit “Neighbors,” which starred Byrne and Rogen with Stoller directing.

You can watch the full trailer above.

“Platonic” will premiere its first three episodes Wednesday, May 24 with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.