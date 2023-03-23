Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy “Platonic” has set a May premiere date at Apple TV+.

The 10-episode comedy series, which follows estranged best friends as they reconnect after a rift, will launch its first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

After Byrne and Rogen reunite following the extended break in their friendship, “the duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way,” according to Apple TV+.

Besides Byrne and Rogen, the ensemble cast for the series includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

In addition to starring in the half-hour comedy, Byrne and Rogen also serve as executive producers alongside Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who serve as co-creators, directors and co-writers. Conor Welch also executive produces. Byrne, Rogen and Stoller reunites after 2014 hit “Neighbors,” which starred Byrne and Rogen with Stoller directing.

“Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions currently has an overall deal.

The comedy series is Byrne’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+ as she stars in Apple Original series “Physical,” which will premiere its third season later this year. In addition to “Platonic,” Rogen is also slated to star in another upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+. Rogen is set to write, direct and executive produce the currently untitled series with Evan Goldberg.

The series joins Apple TV+’s wife slate of comedy series, including “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Afterparty,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Bad Sisters,” “Trying” and “Mythic Quest,” among others.