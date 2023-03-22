‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight to Write ‘Star Wars’ Movie

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is set to write the next “Star Wars” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson wrote the previous draft of the untitled, unannounced project. Sharmeen Obaid-Chino is attached to direct.

“’Star Wars’ scripts are a lot like James Bond scripts or most tentpoles for that matter. It takes a number of writers to get it all the way home,” said an insider with knowledge of the project. “Script writing at this level is a lot like pitching in baseball. You have your starter, your middle relief, your specialists, your set up man and your closer. But almost no one can pitch a complete game.”

While details are still being kept under wraps, it was thought to be far enough along that Disney and Lucasfilm would announce the project at Star Wars Celebration next month in London. If the project ends up getting made, it will be the first “Star Wars” feature film since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (which was met with a middling response from audiences and critics). It was thought that the Lindelof project was further along than other projects in development like a feature from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi.

Variety first reported the news.

Knight is represented by CAA and United Agents – U.K.