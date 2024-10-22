Harvey Weinstein Being Treated for Chronic Leukemia in Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer, and is being treated while still in prison, according to multiple media reports.

Representatives for Weinstein haven’t confirmed the diagnosis, and in a statement provided to ABC, among others, they said, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

Chronic myeloid leukemia involves the unregulated growth of myeloid cells in bone marrow, where blood cells form, which then attacks white blood cells.

According to NBC, which first broke the news of Weinstein’s condition, Weinstein is being treated at Riker’s Island prison in New York, where he is being held pending a retrial on rape charges set to begin in November.

The disgraced mogul was found guilty on two counts of rape in 2020 and was sentenced to 23 years. In April of this year, his conviction was thrown out by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that he did not get a fair trial because the judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts.” A new trial is scheduled for Nov. 12.

But if he is ultimately not convicted in the retrial, he won’t be released from prison. Weinstein was also convicted on three counts of rape in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years, to be served after his sentence in New York is served. And in September, 2024 he was indicted on new charges of rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein’s attorneys have raised concerns about his health. Arthur Aidala, Weinstein’s attorney, said in September that Weinstein “almost died” before the new indictment hearing, but did not provide further details.