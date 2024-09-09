Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized for Emergency Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein was relocated from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital Sunday night before having emergency open heart surgery Monday morning, according to media reports.

Weinstein – who was serving time at Rikers Island – was taken to Bellevue Hospital after experiencing chest pains late Sunday. Weinstein was expected to appear in court this week as prosecutors pursue new indictment on the former producer for sex crime charges.

His representatives Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer confirmed the report across multiple media outlets.

The procedure Weinstein underwent Monday morning alleviated a significant amount of fluid from his heart and lungs, Rothfeld told NBC News.

Weinstein was previously hospitalized over the summer regarding other health issues as well as catching COVID and double pneumonia.

The disgraced media mogul was found guilty of rape charges back in February of 2020. The New York Court of Appeals threw out that conviction in April 2024 after ruling Weinstein didn’t get a fair trial after the judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” allowing information to be presented that prejudiced the jury because the accusations weren’t part of the charges against him.

ABC News first reported the news.

