With only two episodes left to air, “Hawkeye” set up a bit of an intriguing new mystery in episode 4 this week. If you’re here, it means you’re probably asking yourself the same thing we asked ourselves: “Why is that Rolex watch suddenly so important?” Well, we’ve looked into it.

In reality, it’s not really “suddenly” important. It’s just been overshadowed by Clint’s (Jeremy Renner) need to get the Ronin suit and sword back. But, the watch was actually what the Tracksuit Mafia goons were after when they first attacked the underground auction that Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) crashed in episode 1.

“We’ve got 90 seconds to find the watch. Everything else is secondary,” one of the tracksuits says after they blow the auction open (literally). Eventually, it’s the getaway truck driver who finds the watch — you know, the guy who Lucky the Pizza Dog heroically tries to stop. Unfortunately, Lucky doesn’t get the watch away from the man, and Kate doesn’t know it’s something she needs to care about, let alone that he has it.

From then on, the watch has kind of been forgotten, as the Tracksuits hunt Kate down because they think she’s the Ronin, and Clint tries to get his old suit and sword back. Then, this week, the MacGuffin came back in glorious fashion.

In episode 4, Clint has his wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) look into Sloan, the company Kate found while using her mother’s security company info to find out more on Maya and Kazi. In doing so, Laura found that Jack Duquesne is actually the CEO of the company, which is a front for the Tracksuit Mafia’s money laundering.

It’s Laura who asks Clint whether anything else went missing from the Avengers compound — specifically the Rolex. Clint is confused at the question, thinking it was destroyed a long time ago, at this point.

“Well I thought so, but I thought the same thing about your fancy outfit,” she shoots back. So, Clint has Laura “check the signal from the transmitter,” only to find that it is still online — and being held in Echo’s apartment. According to Clint, it belongs to someone he “used to work with” who’s “been out of the game a long time.”

That said, the watch can still identify them and if the Tracksuits were to find it, “it would blow their cover.” So again, this brings us back to: why is this vintage Rolex so important? Who did it belong to? Why did Clint have it?

Well, clearly, whoever originally owned this watch is likely still alive, just not actively superheroing — or actively being villainous, depending on when Clint worked with them. But that’s really all we know. This is one of those times where Marvel has set up a truly original mystery.

All we know for sure is that the watch was a means of sending out a signal to something, or someone. We don’t know who Clint worked with before, beyond S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers, and none of those names immediately spring to mind. Unless it’s a tease for a new character being introduced in one of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows like “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel” or “Moon Knight.” Seriously, it could mean anyone.

If you look to the comics, you won’t find any major references of a Rolex watch. None of the other MCU projects have propped up this particular MacGuffin. There are no clear ties to any existing storyline, that we know of, so this is also one of those times where wild theories might just be accurate.