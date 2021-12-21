Marvel’s last television series of 2021 ends the year on a cheerful note, at least in terms of its Christmas classic-loaded soundtrack. The show follows in the footsteps of “Wandavision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “What If…?” but is very distinctly set at Christmastime.

“Hawkeye“ homes in on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who has worn the mantle of Hawkeye thus far in the MCU. But post-blip Barton will soon have to share the mantle when Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), another talented archer and also one of his biggest fans, comes on the scene to help him deal with some past enemies. Florence Pugh also appears as Yelena Belova, sister to the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

The series airs its Season 1 finale this Wednesday, just a couple of days before Christmas, and given the bevy of holiday classics in the soundtrack thus far we put together a list of all the Christmas songs in “Hawkeye.” Not only that, but we’ve also created a Spotify playlist so you can listen to the tracks at your leisure.

While TheWrap couldn’t find certain specific versions of some of the songs for the Spotify playlist, we did our best to secure most of the holiday-themed soundtrack (songs we couldn’t find are bolded) to “Hawkeye,” gathering the songs by episode and putting them into the playlist below.

Episode 1: “Never Meet Your Heroes”

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by The Graig Gildner Sextet

“Winter Wonderland” by Matt Dusk

“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” by Jenny Kalai

“Christmas Is the Season” by Jo Stafford

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Dom Halpin

“Sleigh Ride” by Lou Rawls

“Merry Christmas, Baby’s Coming Home” by Luvenie Lewis

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

Marvel Studios/Disney+

Episode 2: “Hide and Seek”

“?Dónde Está Santa Claus?” by Augie Rios

“O’Tannenbaum” by Mitglieder Chores der Staats-Oper Berlin

“The Nutcracker – March” by Pyotr Illyich Tchaichovsky

“Little Drummer Boy” by The City of Prague Philharmonic”

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” by David Ian and Acacia

“Christmas Island” by Depeche Mode

Episode 3: “Echoes”

“Jingle Bells” by Paul Eakins

“O Christmas Tree (Russian)” Written by Ernst Auschütz and Performed by Les Nouveaux Bohémies

“A Mad Russian’s Christmas” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

“Father Christmas” by The Kinks

“Old-Fashioned Christmas” Performed by Jack Huddle

“A Marshmallow World” by Brenda Lee

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaichovsky

“Sweet Gingerbread Man” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Episode 4: “Partners: Am I Right?”

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” Traditional

“Away in a Manger” by Jimmy Wakely

“Mele Kalikimaka” by The Puppini Sisters

“The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” by Nat King Cole

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by The Temptations

“A Wonderful Life” by Dimitri Tiomkin

“Christmas High Street” by Larry Ashmore

“Ding! Dong! Merrily on High” Traditional

“Bells, Bells, Bells” Performed by Meco

“”The Only Gift I Need” Written by Andy Powell…

“O Tannenbaum” (Traditional)

“Snow Wonders” Performed by Myuu

Episode 5: “Ronin”