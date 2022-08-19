The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Galadriel - House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Targaryen 2

HBO's "House of the Dragon" will overlap with Amazon's "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" for eight weeks. (Ollie Upton/HBO; Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis

by | August 19, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time

Two of the most popular properties in television history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.

The two massive series, costing Amazon nearly a half billion dollars for the first season, dwarfing (no pun intended) the approximately $200 million investment by HBO, will overlap for seven weeks this fall, after many years of planning and production.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘House of the Dragon’ Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Fails to Catch Fire
BBC Studios Rebecca Glashow

BBC Studios Global Distribution CEO Explains Why ‘Super Serving Audiences’ Is the Bottom Line
Brian Stelter John Malone Chris Licht

Inside Brian Stelter’s Ouster and CNN’s New Direction | Analysis
CBS Big Brother Ratings

CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Is Wednesday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Title – But Not Its Most-Watched

‘A League of Their Own’ Stars D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field on Filming That Emotional Finale: ‘We Were Really Inconsolable’

‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ IP Rights Acquired by Gaming Company Embracer

Liz Cheney Gets Hollywood Boost as Jeffrey Katzenberg Leads in Industry Donations

‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win for NBC
masih Alinejad salman rushdie

After Salman Rushdie Attack, Iranian-American Dissident Masih Alinejad Is on the Run Again

‘The Sandman’ Rises and Shines at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
disney espn

Why a Disney Spinoff of ESPN Would Be a Whiff | Analysis