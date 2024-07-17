More HBO, Less Max: HBO-Branded Titles Have Higher Demand Than Streaming Counterpart | Chart

Last month, it was reported that several big-budget Warner Bros. IP series that were originally created for Max are being rebranded HBO originals . These included the “Harry Potter” series, the “It” prequel, “Welcome to Derry,” and the Green Lantern adaptation, “Lanterns.” Last week, “The Penguin” and “Dune: Prophecy” joined the list of former Max originals that will now premiere on the linear HBO channel.

The HBO brand is associated with prestige and quality, but this isn’t just a distinction that matters within the industry. HBO titles also overperform when we look at the share of demand audiences give these titles on Max. HBO originals make up the largest share of series available to stream on Max (16.5%) and