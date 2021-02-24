Here’s Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+

ViacomCBS is preparing to relaunch its streaming service as Paramount+ next month, and the company just unveiled a slew of new projects from brands like Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Showtime and CBS News.

From a new “Yellowstone” series from creator Taylor Sheridan to a new studio division to produce content within the world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” here is everything the company just announced, all in one place:

“60 Minutes+”

CBS News will be among the ViacomCBS brands producing new original content for Paramount+, starting with its flagship newsmagazine series “60 Minutes.” The super-sized “60 Minutes+” episodes will start rolling out next week, led by correspondents Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane, Wesley Lowery and Laurie Segall.

Series adaptations of Paramount library films

Paramount+ will mine the studio’s library of classic films for new streaming series, with adaptations of “Love Story,” “The Italian Job,” “Fatal Attraction” and “The Parallax View” all set to join previously announced series inspired by “Flashdance,” “Grease” and “The Godfather.”

A consolidated “Star Trek” universe

CBS All Access was long the home for new “Star Trek” shows, with titles like “Discovery” and “Picard” rolling out on the streamer over the last few years. A new animated entry, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” was originally set to expand that universe to Nickelodeon, but ViacomCBS announced Wednesday that the show will get its first run on Paramount+ instead.

“Yellowstone” spinoffs and new projects from Taylor Sheridan

Looking to capitalize on the success of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” Paramount+ has not one, but two spinoffs in the works. Creator Taylor Sheridan, under his overall deal with ViacomCBS, will also produce a number of other projects for the streamer, including the oil boom drama “Land Man” and the Jeremy Renner-led “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“Criminal Minds” reboot and companion docuseries

Paramount+ is set to reimagine the “Criminal Minds” brand for streaming, with a new reboot that will expand the original CBS procedural’s episodic premise to season-long arcs. The reboot will also be accompanied by the docuseries “The Real Criminal Minds,” following a real-life former FBI profiler.

“American Tragedy”

“Waco” fans get hyped, because ViacomCBS is looking to follow-up the Paramount Network scripted drama with a new anthology series tackling “complicated moments in true crime.” Potential subject matter and the creative team for the project were not announced.

Dr. Frasier Crane is back

No classic sitcom is safe from a reboot in the streaming era, especially not one as widely speculated about as “Frasier.” Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the radio therapist for a new series at Paramount+, with Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli set to write. No word on other cast members potentially returning for the revival.

“Halo” series jumps to streaming

Showtime’s long-awaited “Halo” TV series will be among the many shows making the jump to Paramount+. Unfortunately, fans have to keep waiting for at least a little bit longer, because the series, led by “Orange Is the New Black” alum Pablo Schrieber, isn’t set to premiere until 2022.

“Younger” also heads to Paramount+

The seventh and final season of TV Land’s most successful scripted original will also get a first-run on Paramount+. Watch a teaser for the final 12 episodes here.

Comedy revivals galore

A number of fan-favorite series from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of cable networks will get revivals or specials at Paramount+, including BET’s “The Game” and Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Workaholics” and “Reno 911!” Mike Judge will kick off his “Beavis and Butt-Head” revival with a movie also set to premiere on the streamer.

MTV music programming

Classic MTV music programs including the docuseries “Behind the Music,” performance series “Unplugged” and hip-hop-centric “Yo! MTV Raps” will all get new life at Paramount+. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will also adapt his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s book “From Cradle to Stage,” documenting the relationship between famous musicians and their mothers.

“The Real World” and “Road Rules” are back

In addition to the previously announced “Real World” reunion, Paramount+ will also revive the 2000s competition series “Road Rules” and produce a new “All Stars” season of “The Challenge,” featuring some of the franchise’s fan-favorite players from seasons past.

A new home for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Rather than moving to Showtime as previously planned, future seasons of “All Stars” will run on Paramount+, splitting it from the flagship program at VH1. The streamer will also be home to the drag queen singing competition “Queen of the Universe” from World of Wonder, the production company behind “Drag Race.”

Original “Rugrats” voice cast returns

The babies are back! Paramount+’s revival of the beloved children’s series will see the entire original cast return, including E.G. Daily as Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille.

Live-action “Dora” and “Fairly OddParents”

Paramount+ is also developing new live-action series based on “Dora the Explorer” and “the Fairly OddParents,” in an attempt to build on the success of 2019’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

Avatar Studios

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” and sequel series “Legend of Korra” have long been some of Nickelodeon’s most beloved titles. Amid renewed buzz surrounding both series following their debut on Netflix, original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are launching a studio at Nick to produce new films and series set within the “Avatar” universe.

“Ray Donovan” gets a movie finale

This one isn’t for Paramount+, but ViacomCBS also announced on Wednesday that the premature cancellation of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” won’t be the end for the Liev Schreiber-fronted series. Creator David Hollander will return to write and direct a feature-length finale for the series that will debut on Showtime.

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place II” to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after theatrical release

Paramount has become the latest studio to take a major step toward shortening the 90-day theatrical window, announcing that it will stream two of its biggest upcoming blockbusters, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place — Part II,” on Paramount+ 45 days after they are released in theaters.

“Pet Sematary” and “Paranormal Activity” Films

A new “Paranormal Activity” movie and a follow-up to the adaptation of the Stephen King story “Pet Sematary” will go directly to Paramount+ as part of the studio’s new push to move original content to the relaunched streamer. The new “Paranormal Activity” film based on the found-footage horror franchise is being directed by Will Eubank, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse and Oren Peli are returning to produce the new film. The new “Pet Sematary” follows up the 2019 film based on King’s story that grossed $113.1 million worldwide. Jeff Buhler is writing the new film, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing.

Original horror film “The In Between”

“The In Between” stars Joey King alongside Kyle Allen, and the film is a supernatural thriller about a teenage girl who survives a car accident that killed her boyfriend, only to believe that he’s now trying to communicate with her from beyond the grave. Allen and Marc Klein wrote the film, and Allen will also direct.

New “Beavis & Butt-Head” movie

The “Untitled Beavis and Butt-Head Movie” on Paramount+ will serve as the kick-off for the forthcoming Comedy Central series, which ordered the Mike Judge-led reboot for two seasons last year. This will be the second “Beavis and Butt-Head” film and the first since the 1996 movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.”

New “Workaholics” movie

The “Workaholics” movie will see stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck reprise their roles. The series ran on Comedy Central for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.