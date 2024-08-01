Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2024

Summer may start winding down next month, but Netflix is charging full steam ahead. From the highly anticipated return of “The Umbrella Academy” to cult classics like “White Chicks” — the August 2024 Netflix streaming catalogue will have you glued to your couch all month long.

To cure the post-Olympics blues, Lily Collins and Ashley Park will be taking audiences back to Paris for the fourth and final season of “Emily in Paris.” The fan favorite is returning after a two-year break, with the first five episodes. Speaking of fan favorites, “Wednesday” star Emma Myers is returning in “Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” a Netflix/BBC coproduced murder mystery series. To round off the Netflix original content, there are three buzzy comedy specials heading to you this August — from Langston Kerman, Joe Rogan and Matt Rife.

Along with originals, subscribers can look forward existing content like all eight seasons of “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Room” and “The Lorax.” Horror fans will be well-fed for the second month in a row, with the entire “Chucky” franchise hitting the streaming service (excluding the original 1988 film “Child’s Play”), as well as several AMC series including “The Terror” and the first season of the acclaimed “Interview With the Vampire” adaptation.

Some other notable titles include Lee Daniels’ new film “The Deliverance” and the teen comedy “Incoming.”

See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2024 below.

Aug. 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Netflix Series)

Borderless Fog (ID — Netflix Film)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP — Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX — Netflix Series)

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL — Netflix Documentary)

Unstable: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

Aug. 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN — Netflix Documentary)

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut (Netflix Film)

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut (Netflix Film)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (Netflix Family)

Aug. 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 6

The Influencer (KR — Netflix Series)

Reminiscence

Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP — Netflix Anime)

Aug. 7

Lolo and the Kid (PH — Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: UK (GB — Netflix Series)

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB — Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 8

Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR — Netflix Series)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Netflix Series)

Inside the Mind of a Dog (Netflix Documentary)

Mission Cross (KR — Netflix Film)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN — Netflix Film)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP — Netflix Family)

Aug. 10

Romance in the House (KR — Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

Night School

Aug. 13

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 14

Daughters (Netflix Documentary)

Worst Ex Ever (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 15

Average Joe: Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 16

I Can’t Live Without You (AR — Netflix Film)

Pearl

The Union (Netflix Film)

Aug. 17

Love Next Door (KR — Netflix Series)

Aug. 19

A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1 – 3

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1

CoComelon Lane: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Dark Winsd: Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2

Interview With the Vampire: Season 1

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2

Migration

Monsieur Spade: Season 1

Preacher: Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1

The Terror: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1

UnREAL: Seasons 1-4

Aug. 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (Netflix Comedy Special)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH — Netflix Series)

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 21

The Accident (MX — Netflix Series)

Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR — Netflix Series)

Nice Girls (FR — Netflix Film)

Pop Star Academy: Katseye (Netflix Documentary)

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 22

Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK — Netflix Series)

GG Precinct (TW — Netflix Series)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP — Netflix Anime)

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB — Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 23

Incoming (Netflix Film)

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG — Netflix Film)

Aug. 27

Untold: Sign Stealer (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 28

Untamed Royals (MX — Netflix Film)

Aug. 29

Chastity High (JP — Netflix Series)

KAOS (GB — Netflix Series)

Represent: Season 2 (FR — Netflix Series)

Terminator Zero (JP — Netflix Anime)

Aug. 30

A-List to Playlist (KR — Netflix Series)

Breathless (ES — Netflix Series)

The Deliverance (Netflix Film)

(Un)lucky Sisters (AR — Netflix Film)

Click here to head to Netflix.