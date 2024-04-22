Netflix Will Premiere ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Adaptation Later This Year

The series, starring “Wednesday” costar Emma Myers, is based on Holly Jackson’s YA novel of the same name

Emma Myers in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Courtesy of Joss Barratt/Netflix © 2024
Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix)

Netflix revealed Monday that it will premiere “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” adapted from the New York Times best-selling YA mystery book by Holly Jackson, later this year. Emma Myers (“Wednesday,” “Family Switch”) plays the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal as Ravi.

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh,” the show’s official logline reads. “Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The six-episode season, which is currently in post-production, is being adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells (“Good Posture”). Each episode will run about 45 minutes.

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (Prime Video)
Read Next
The Best YA Shows of 2023

Commissioned by the BBC, it will first premiere in the United Kingdom and Ireland on BBC Three and stream on BBC iPlayer. The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, one of BBC Studios’ invested production labels, in a coproduction with ZDFneo and Netflix. 

The series cast also includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill and Annabel Mullion.

Executive producers include Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures with Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC and Jonas Melcher for ZDFneo. Dolly Wells, Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan also executive produce. Florence Walker will produce.

Hunger-games-ballad-songbirds-snakes
Read Next
Ignore Readers at Your Peril: YA Adaptations Cash In When They Win Over Book Fans | Chart

Under lead writer Poppy Cogan (“Red Rose,” “Dangerous Liaisons”) are Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas.

Moonage Pictures is also behind shows that include “Obsession” and “The Gentleman.”

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.