Netflix revealed Monday that it will premiere “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” adapted from the New York Times best-selling YA mystery book by Holly Jackson, later this year. Emma Myers (“Wednesday,” “Family Switch”) plays the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal as Ravi.

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh,” the show’s official logline reads. “Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The six-episode season, which is currently in post-production, is being adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells (“Good Posture”). Each episode will run about 45 minutes.

Commissioned by the BBC, it will first premiere in the United Kingdom and Ireland on BBC Three and stream on BBC iPlayer. The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, one of BBC Studios’ invested production labels, in a coproduction with ZDFneo and Netflix.

The series cast also includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill and Annabel Mullion.

Executive producers include Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures with Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC and Jonas Melcher for ZDFneo. Dolly Wells, Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan also executive produce. Florence Walker will produce.

Under lead writer Poppy Cogan (“Red Rose,” “Dangerous Liaisons”) are Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas.

Moonage Pictures is also behind shows that include “Obsession” and “The Gentleman.”