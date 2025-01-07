‘High Potential’: Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata Investigate a Seaside Crime | Exclusive Clip

“High Potential” is almost back for the spring season, with Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan and Daniel Sunjata’s Karadec solving a seaside crime.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Morgan arrives on the scene of a new crime on the beach, greeting Karadec with a less than perfect parking job that leaves Karadec speechless.

“Am I good here?” Morgan asks, to which Karadec responds, “do you always park like this?”

Morgan suggests she receives a “city-wide parking pass” and though Karadec says “consider it done,” she tells him he’s a terrible liar. The pair then heads down to the beach to meet Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) and Daphne (Javicia Leslie) to investigate a seemingly dead body.

“Unidentified female, late 20s, blunt force trauma to the head,” Oz says, bringing Karadec and Morgan up to speed, while Daphne adds a lifeguard was “just showing up for their shift [and] heard a woman yelling for help and ran over to perform CPR.” “She was alive at the time, but barely,” she continued. “When the EMTs arrived, they took over but she didn’t make it.”

As Oz explains the victim’s time of death was called a half hour ago, Morgan’s mind begins to race.

“So we’re looking at a murder,” Karadec said. “Maybe,” Morgan responds, unsure.

You can watch the full clip above.

After “High Potential” left off with an intense fall finale, showrunner Todd Harthan told TheWrap to expect even more of a “roller coaster” during the back half of the season this spring.

“There are some [episodes] that are a little bit lighter and then we’re going to try to rip your heart out,” Harthan told TheWrap.

“High Potential” returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9:00 pm ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after their ABC premiere.