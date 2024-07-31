The 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has quickly taken its place among the highest grossing R-rated movies of all time after spending less than a week in theaters.

The Marvel blockbuster just reached spot #19 on the list, surpassing iconic films like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Hangover.” It even bumped “The Matrix” down to spot #25. Both of its predecessors “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” sit at the fourth and third spots.

There is no consistent trend or genre in the top 25, but horror films seem to consistently lurk towards the front. The 2019 film “Joker,” a member of the billions club, sits at spot number one. The first “It” from 2023 holds #6, and the sequel “It Chapter 2” at sits at #21.

The oldest film on the list is 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” The film currently sits at spot #17 with a total gross of over $520 million The only other film from the ’90s on the list is of course, “The Matrix.”

If this list tells you anything, it’s that Warner Bros. is the master of R-rated movies. The production company currently holds 11 spots on this list, including number one.

Check out the list the top 25 highest grossing R-rated movies at the worldwide box office below, in descending order of their worldwide totals.

Note: placements are subject to change.

Warner Bros.

“Joker” (2019) — $1,078,958,629

Universal Studios

“Oppenheimer” (2023) — $975,295,005

20th Century Fox

“Deadpool 2” (2018) — $785,896,632

20th Century Fox

“Deadpool” (2016) — $782,839,3477

Warner Bros.

“The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) — $741,847,937

Warner Bros.

“It” (2017) — $704,242,888

Warner Bros.

“Detective Chinatown 3” (2021) — $686,257,563

20th Century Fox

“Logan” (2017) — $619,060,476

New Market Films

“The Passion of the Christ” (2004) — $612,060,372

Warner Bros.

“The Hangover Part II” (2011) — $586,764,305

Universal Pictures

“Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015) — $569,651,467

Sony Pictures

“The Mermaid” (2016) — $553,810,228

Universal Pictures

“Ted” (2012) — $549,368,315

Warner Bros.

“American Sniper” (2014) — $547,659,020

“Detective Chinatown 2” (2018) — $544,185,156

20th Century Fox

“The Revenant” (2015) — $532,950,503

TriStar Pictures

“Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991) — $520,881,154

Warner Bros.

“Troy” (2004) — $497,409,852

Marvel Studios/Disney

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (2024) — $496,363,260

DreamWorks

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — $482,351,251

Warner Bros.

“It Chapter Two” (2019) — $473,123,154

The Weinstein Company

“The King’s Speech” (2010) — $472,088,310

Warner Bros.

“The Hangover” (2009) — $469,328,922

Universal

“Lucy” (2014) — $469,058,574

Warner Bros.

“The Matrix” (1999) — $467,840,449