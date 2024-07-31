The 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has quickly taken its place among the highest grossing R-rated movies of all time after spending less than a week in theaters.
The Marvel blockbuster just reached spot #19 on the list, surpassing iconic films like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Hangover.” It even bumped “The Matrix” down to spot #25. Both of its predecessors “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” sit at the fourth and third spots.
There is no consistent trend or genre in the top 25, but horror films seem to consistently lurk towards the front. The 2019 film “Joker,” a member of the billions club, sits at spot number one. The first “It” from 2023 holds #6, and the sequel “It Chapter 2” at sits at #21.
The oldest film on the list is 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” The film currently sits at spot #17 with a total gross of over $520 million The only other film from the ’90s on the list is of course, “The Matrix.”
If this list tells you anything, it’s that Warner Bros. is the master of R-rated movies. The production company currently holds 11 spots on this list, including number one.
Check out the list the top 25 highest grossing R-rated movies at the worldwide box office below, in descending order of their worldwide totals.
Note: placements are subject to change.
“Joker” (2019) — $1,078,958,629
“Oppenheimer” (2023) — $975,295,005
“Deadpool 2” (2018) — $785,896,632
“Deadpool” (2016) — $782,839,3477
“The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) — $741,847,937
“It” (2017) — $704,242,888
“Detective Chinatown 3” (2021) — $686,257,563
“Logan” (2017) — $619,060,476
“The Passion of the Christ” (2004) — $612,060,372
“The Hangover Part II” (2011) — $586,764,305
“Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015) — $569,651,467
“The Mermaid” (2016) — $553,810,228
“Ted” (2012) — $549,368,315
“American Sniper” (2014) — $547,659,020
“Detective Chinatown 2” (2018) — $544,185,156
“The Revenant” (2015) — $532,950,503
“Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991) — $520,881,154
“Troy” (2004) — $497,409,852
“Deadpool & Wolverine” (2024) — $496,363,260
“Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — $482,351,251
“It Chapter Two” (2019) — $473,123,154
“The King’s Speech” (2010) — $472,088,310
“The Hangover” (2009) — $469,328,922
“Lucy” (2014) — $469,058,574
“The Matrix” (1999) — $467,840,449