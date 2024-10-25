Hillary Clinton Jokes One of Kamala Harris’ Advantages Is No James Comey ‘Waiting to Kneecap Her’ | Video

When it comes to avoiding a repeat of the 2016 election disaster, Kamala Harris has something going for her that Hillary Clinton didn’t, Clinton told CNN”s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night.

“I don’t think she has Jim Comey in the wings waiting to kneecap her, so that’s good, and I’m very grateful for that,” Clinton joked.

But more seriously, Clinton continued, Harris is doing just fine. “But I think she is doing what she needs to do. And in reporting from today, I think by CNN, a number of the voters who were at your town hall have said she convinced them that she had shown the kind of empathy and concern about their problems that she come forward with her ideas, her suggested policies.”

“I think she’s doing what she needs to do,” Clinton added.

COLLINS: What do you think Kamala Harris has to do to avoid a repeat of 2016?



Trump’s surprising victory against Clinton in the 2016 election shocked the nation — he lost the popular vote by several million and only became president thanks to the Electoral College — but former FBI director James Comey’s actions may have played a pivotal role.

Clinton certainly thought so. She told donors in 2016 that former Comey’s “groundless, baseless” letter to Congress, falsely claiming that the investigation into her emails had been reopened only days before the election, cost the campaign dearly.

In reality, all that happened is that the FBI came into possession of a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, investigated it and found nothing new in it. Comey, who just months earlier violated Department of Justice policy by falsely impugning Clinton in the statement that announced she had been exonerated, chose to issue a press release exaggerating the new development.

Notably, at the same time Comey was actively covering up the fact that Donald Trump was under investigation for ties to Russian interference in the election, ties that have since been exhaustively detailed.

The 2024 election is on Nov. 5.