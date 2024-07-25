Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen Love and Grieve in Netflix’s ‘His Three Daughters’ Trailer | Video

Everyone copes with loss differently. And the trailer for “His Three Daughters” released by Netflix Wednesday shows just that, capturing tragic but heartwarming moments as an estranged trio of sisters reunites to prepare for their father’s death. Together, they reconnect in their grief.

Natasha Lyonne plays Rachel, Carrie Coon plays Katie and Elizabeth Olsen plays Christina, the film’s half-sisters who are getting ready for the death of their father. You can feel the tension, resentment and buried love between the three throughout the entire two-and-a-half-minute spot.

The opening shot of Rachel smoking outside sets up the relationships and the tone for the rollercoaster of emotions that the preview is about to journey through. She is approached by a police officer, who knows her by name, telling her she can’t be smoking outside.

“It’s my bitch ass sister. She’s trying to tell me the smoke is killing our dad,” Rachel explains.

“How is Vinnie?” the officer responds.

“He’s f–king dying, but not ’cause of my weed smoke,” Rachel jokes back.

Watch the full trailer below:

The following shot finds the sisters inside their father’s apartment. They are sat down at the kitchen table with a hospice worker named Angel (Rudy Galvan) to review the logistics of what the next few days will hold.

“I understand what a stressful situation it is. It’s nice you’re all here at a time like this. We all want your father to transition as peacefully as possible,” he says.

As he speaks, we see just how different these three are as they react to the serious conversation. Katie sits there stone faced, Rachel with a smirk and Christina with tears.

“It’s nice that it’s us. This is the way it should be. The way he would want it,” Christina tells her sisters.

After this establishing moment, the trailer launches into a series of ups and downs. The sisters argue, yell, laugh and cry together as they try and coexist in the tiny apartment.

“From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (‘French Exit,’ ‘The Lovers’) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. Katie (Carrie Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home,” the official synopsis reads.

The film also stars Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey, with Jay O. Sanders and Jovan Adepo. Jacobs wrote and directed the film.

“His Three Daughters” will premiere in select theaters on Sept. 6 and will be available to stream on Netflix Sept. 20.

Watch the trailer above.