Netflix has acquired the rights to “His Three Daughters,” a drama from director Azazel Jacobs that premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, the streamer announced Monday.

The film stars Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen as a trio of estranged sisters who try to maintain their frayed relationship while taking care of their dying father in his small apartment.

The three actors are also executive producers on the film alongside Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Peter Friedland, Neil Shah and Sophia Lin. Jacobs produces alongside Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby and Diaz Jacobs.

“His Three Daughters” is the third Netflix acquisition from this year’s TIFF. Previously, the streamer acquired Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” for $20 million and Anna Kendrick directorial debut “Woman of the Hour” for $10 million.

“Hit Man” stars Glen Powell and tells the story of a Houston undercover police officer who poses as a hit man until he discovers a woman in need. “Woman of the Hour” stars Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, a woman who appeared as a contestant on “The Dating Game” and ended up winning a lavish date with Rodney Alcala… who turned out to be a serial killer.

