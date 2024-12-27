Unpacking the 2024 Holiday Movie Market: Has the Christmas Film Boom Stalled? | Chart

If you’ve noticed an ever-expanding selection of holiday films, you’re not imagining things — the boom in Christmas movies this century has been significant. According to Parrot Analytics Content Panorama, as of 2023 the number of Christmas movies had grown sixfold compared to the number of holiday movies that had premiered prior to 2000.

Behind the macro trend of booming Christmas content there are a few interesting insights in recent years. The peak of new Christmas movie releases came in 2020. That year saw the biggest year-on-year rate of growth in the number of new Christmas movies. Two things likely drove this. First, the production disruptions early in the pandemic shifted movie premieres later in the year. Second,