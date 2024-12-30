Ready, Set, Go: Hollywood Is Poised for M&A Mania in 2025 | Analysis

From Paramount-Skydance to Endeavor going private and AT&T’s sale of its DirecTV stake, TheWrap rounds up the major deals

M&A mania 2025
(TheWrap/Chris Smith)

As Hollywood and Wall Street brace for a new wave of mergers and acquisitions in 2025 under a Trump administration, eyes are trained on Lionsgate, AMC Networks and Roku as potential acquisition targets.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a double-digit percentage increase in the number of deals in 2025 relative to 24,” KPMG U.S. media industry leader Scott Purdy told TheWrap. “We’re hopeful it’s going to be a strong year.”

The year 2025 is already proving to be a busy one for M&A activity, with Paramount Global’s $8 billion merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media and Silver Lake’s $13 billion deal to take Endeavor Group Holdings private among the deals on track to close in the new year.

