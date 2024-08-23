‘Hot Ones’ Goes Animated as Donald Duck Faces Tough ‘Darkwing Duck’ and ‘DuckTales’ Questions | Video

“Hot Ones” is getting animated with a special guest: iconic Disney character Donald Duck. As he takes on wings and special Disney-themed sauces, the character also faces questions about his history, “DuckTales, “Darkwing Duck” and more.

“To close things out with your beak on fire and duck-sized brain slow-roasting in hot sauce, I want to hit you with some rapid-fire questions about some of your animated cohorts,” “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans says to Donald Duck right after he scarfs down a cauliflower wing, which was dipped in the ultimate hot sauce of his run, “Straight Out of Hades.”

“Are you and Darkwing Duck related?” Evans said, shooting off his inquiries.

“On ‘DuckTales,’ your Uncle Scrooge gets a lot of the limelight. Do you all resent his wealth and power?” Evans continued. But, overcome by the power of the sauce, the normally loquacious (if hard to understand) Donald finds himself unable to answer. Meanwhile, Donald’s jacket has filled up with his sweat.

Evans, keeping it up, asks Donald: “So Huey, Dewey and Louie, your nephews — we hear you’re cutting them out of your will. Do you care to comment on that?”

Before he can address the seeming cartoon family drama, Donald can’t hold his composure any longer by this point and melts down in an intense sauce implosion, before chugging down a gallon of milk from his pal Mickey Mouse to cool down. After that, he exploded in some trademark Donald Duck outrage at Evans.

“What’s the big idea?! Is this how you get your kicks? Is this fun for you?!” Donald Duck hollered as his companion Mickey pulled him away from Evans. “Where are you taking me?! You’re going to hear from my lawyer!”

Donald’s appearance on the popular interview series was set up as part of Disney’s celebration of Donald’s 90th birthday. The hot-headed bird was created by Disney animators Walt Disney, Dick Lundy and Federico Pedrocchi back on June 9, 1934.

As Evans always does, the host gave the legendary anthropomorphic duck a proper introduction, which Donald clearly expected.

“He’s an icon in cinema, you’ve seen him in films and on television in a variety of roles, and his distinctive delivery makes every appearance unique and unforgettable,” Evans began. “He’s also celebrating a major milestone birthday, 90 years of wise-quacking. It’s my pleasure to introduce, Mr. Donald Duck.”

“Thank you. Thank you. You’re too kind. But I do deserve it. Thank you,” Donald responded.

And though he didn’t know offhand who his birthday twins, Natalie Portman and Michael J. Fox, are, he’s fully aware of “Hot Ones.” It’s a program that he and his longtime girlfriend Daisy watch together, he explained, adding that she’s actually the one who motivated him to appear on the show.

“I understand that your longtime girlfriend, Daisy, she’s the one who put you up to this, right?” Sean asked.

“Well, no,” Donald replied. “We were watching ‘Hot Ones’ and she said, ‘I’ll bet you couldn’t do that!’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah? I’ll show ’em how to do it! Just watch me!’”

Just for Donald, “Hot Ones” curated five special sauces built around Disney characters — mostly villains — for him to utilize for the challenge: “Queen of Roasted the Hearts,” “Powerline Shock Sauce,” “Maleficent’s Fury,” “Cherna-Bar-B-Q” and “Straight Out of Hades.” The sauces represented characters from “Alice in Wonderland,” “A Goofy Movie,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Fantasia” and “Hercules,” respectively.

Donald — whose middle name is Fauntleroy, it was noted, much to his chagrin — was the latest Disney star to join “Hot Ones,” but Evans teased that Bambi would be the show’s next contender. Whether that’s just a bit or if we should expect more of these clips to come remains to be seen.