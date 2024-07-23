‘House of the Dragon’ Star Sonoya Mizuno Explains Mysaria’s Season 1 Accent Mishap

The actress tells TheWrap that her character’s voice was changed in ADR, but Season 2 went back to the “original plan”

Sonoya Mizuno as Lady Mysaria in "House of the Dragon" Season 2 (HBO)

“House of the Dragon” star Sonoya Mizuno knows her accent as Lady Mysaria was a point of contention for Season 1 of the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series, which she recalls as a “quite unpleasant” experience.

“That was quite unpleasant, to be honest,” Mizuno told TheWrap of the backlash. “My accent was entirely ADR in the first season because they had decided late in the process to change my accent, which was not, I don’t think, the best decision that was made.”

After receiving criticism for her Season 1 accent, Mizuno said the “House of the Dragon” team reverted “back to the original plan [for Season 2] which was to do an ambiguous European, French accent,” which is what viewers now see on screen.

Nonetheless, Mizuno knows her accent continues to spark conversation, though she is distancing herself from the noise. “I’m still aware that a lot of people like to say what they like to say on the internet, and I’m going to choose to ignore it.”

Mizuno’s role has expanded in Season 2 as Mysaria, also known as the White Worm, takes on an unofficial role as advisor to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as Team Black wages war against Team Green.

“There’s a line that Rhaenyra says in Episode 5, which is something like ‘this path has never been trod’ or something like that, and I think that speaks so beautifully to their relationship in part because they’re both women, but also because she doesn’t have an official title,” Mizuno told TheWrap.

The conclusion of Season 2 Episode 6 sees Mysaria and Rhaenyra entering new territory as they share an intimate moment when their embrace turns into a kiss, which Mizuno revealed was unscripted.

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” air Sundays on HBO and stream on Max.

