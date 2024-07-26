How to Get Peacock to Watch the Olympics

The 2024 Olympics are here and Peacock is serving as your one-stop streaming shop for all the coverage.

If you’re an Olympics obsessive and want to make sure you don’t miss a moment from the Paris events, then signing up for a Peacock account might be the best option. The streaming home for all NBCUniversal content offers both ad and ad-free packages and will feature live coverage of the entirety of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Here are the Peacock pricing options and where to go to sign up so you don’t miss a moment.

How do I sign up for Peacock?

You can sign up through Peacock through their website.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock Premium will run you $8 a month or $80 annually. This plan will still have you dealing with ads though. To go ad-free you’ll need Peacock Premium Plus which costs $14 a month or $140 a year.

Are there any sign-up deals?

While Peacock no longer offers free trials, there are currently ways to get an account as an incentive. Instacart Plus members get a free Peacock Premium subscription with their sign-up for free.

Will Peacock air all of the Olympic games?

Yes! Peacock is the streaming home of the 2024 Olympics. Every event – beginning with the Opening Ceremony July 26 – will be available to stream live on the app. That’s 5,000 hours of coverage.

There will also be new original programming covering the many events at the Olympics including: