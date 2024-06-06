The Bad Boys franchise still has plenty of life left in it based on the fourth installment, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The latest film returns Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett while they try to exonerate their former captain from corruption charges.

TheWrap reviewer Matt Goldberg said, in his positive review, that there could be no end in sight for the action series as Smith and Lawrence are more than up to the task of reprising their roles yet again.

“‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ shows that not only is there still life in this series, but as long as it stars Smith and Lawrence with skilled directors like Adil & Bilall, you could have Lowrey and Burnett wheeling themselves around the old folks’ home and have a blast,” our review said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” come out?

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, June 7.

Is “Bad Boys 4” in theaters or streaming?

Right now, “Bad Boys 4” is only in theaters. The Sony release is exclusively theatrical, but since Sony has a deal with Netflix the film will eventually be streaming on that platform — likely sometime in November if past patterns hold.

Who stars in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die?”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the fourth installment in the action series. The film’s cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Rhea Seehorn and Tiffany Haddish.

What is “Bad Boys 4” about?

The fourth film in the “Bad Boys” franchise returns Smith and Lawrence to their roles for the first time since 2020. The story has Lowrey (Smith) and Burnett (Lawrence) tasked with proving their former captain from corruption charges.

An official synopsis for the movie reads: “When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name.”

