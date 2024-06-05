After the worst May the box office has seen in 26 years, theaters are hoping that Sony/Columbia’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” can restart Hollywood’s momentum in June with a solid opening weekend. But not everyone is optimistic that will be the case.

Produced on a reported $100 million budget, “Bad Boys 4” is relatively less expensive than many of its peers in the summer action film space. That makes the current projections of a $45-50 million opening weekend — which was below the $62 million three-day opening of “Bad Boys For Life” on MLK weekend in 2020 — a decent start that could allow Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest wild ride to turn a profit if it continues to play among male moviegoers over the age of 35.