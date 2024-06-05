Will ‘Bad Boys 4’ Be Consumed by the Box Office Slump?

Trackers have “Ride or Die” earning a solid $45 million opening, but theater sources aren’t as optimistic

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in "Bad Boys for Life" (Columbia Pictures)

After the worst May the box office has seen in 26 years, theaters are hoping that Sony/Columbia’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” can restart Hollywood’s momentum in June with a solid opening weekend. But not everyone is optimistic that will be the case.

Produced on a reported $100 million budget, “Bad Boys 4” is relatively less expensive than many of its peers in the summer action film space. That makes the current projections of a $45-50 million opening weekend — which was below the $62 million three-day opening of “Bad Boys For Life” on MLK weekend in 2020 — a decent start that could allow Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest wild ride to turn a profit if it continues to play among male moviegoers over the age of 35.

