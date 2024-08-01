How to Watch ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’: Is the Animated Series Streaming?

We’ve got another new Batman arriving on the scene this week, but no, not in live action. Hamish Linklater will lend his voice to the dark knight in “Batman: Caped Crusader.”

The new animated series from Prime Video is a “reimagining” of the Batman mythology fans know and love, this time told by executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Reeves is, of course, responsible for creating “The Batman,” and will be helming the sequel, while Timm has produced previous animated projects including “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Batman Beyond.”

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, “Batman: Caped Crusader” executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

The series premiered on Thursday, August 1.

Where is it streaming?

“Batman: Caped Crusader” is available to stream on Prime Video.

Will “Batman: Caped Crusader” episodes release weekly or all at once?

All 10 episodes dropped at once, so fans can binge the entire first season, if they so choose.

Who stars in the series?

In addition to Linklater, the series boasts a pretty stacked cast of, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

Watch the trailer