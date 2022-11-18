After telling a lush love story with “Call Me by Your Name,” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino combines that sensibility with his more horror-leaning style from “Suspiria” in his new film “Bones and All,” which tackles the uncomfortable theme of cannibalism. Written by David Kajganich, the R-rated feature film contains sexual content, bloody violent content and brief graphic nudity. The two-plus hour runtime chronicles a story between two young people who take a journey of self discovery together — and who are also cannibals.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in this story of young love between people ostracized by society. The mix of horror and romance combine to tell a haunting tale of guts, gore and glory.

Fans of Timothée Chalamet may be wondering how to watch “Bones and All.” All your questions answered below.

When Does “Bones and All” Come Out?

“Bones and All” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022 and opens in limited release on Nov. 18 before expanding wide on Nov. 23.

Is “Bones and All” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Bones and All” is being released exclusively in theaters, so the only way to watch it at first will be in a movie theater. Check your local listings.

It’s unclear when or if “Bones and All” will arrive on a streaming service.

What Is “Bones and All” About?

Chalamet’s latest film follows Maren (Taylor Russell), who lives on the fringes of society, and Lee (Chalamet), a wandering soul whose intensity belies Chalamet’s calm exterior. The two lost young adults find home in each other and in their quest for relief in a world that doesn’t support some of their lifestyle choices.

Who Is in the “Bones and All” Cast?

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell costar as Lee and Maren, respectively. Mark Rylance (“Dunkirk”) plays Sully. André Holland (“Moonlight,” “Selma,” “42”) portray’s Maren’s father. David Gordon Green (“Halloween,” “Halloween Kills”) portrays Brad, and Sean Bridgers (“Sweet Home Alabama, “Room”) plays Barry Cook. Kendle Coffey plays Sherry, and Madeliene Hall plays Kim. Michael Stuhlbarg (“Doctor Strange,” “Dopesick”) appears as Jake.

Watch the Trailer

