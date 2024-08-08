From video game consoles to the big screen, Eli Roth’s upcoming sci-fi action flick starring Cate Blanchett is on its way.

Based on the bestselling video game, which boasts the same title, “Borderlands” promises to be an action-packed film centered on an infamous bounty hunter named Lilith who gathers a group of misfits to take on dangerous alien monsters in an effort to uncover the secrets of their hometown Pandora.

The film hits theaters on Friday. Here are all the details about how to watch.

When does “Borderlands” come out?

“Borderlands” lands in theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.

Will “Borderlands” be streaming or in theaters?

“Borderlands” will first debut in theaters only. Following its theatrical release, the film will stream on Peacock as part of a 2022 multiyear theatrical output deal with NBCUniversal. We’ll update you once that date is set.

In the meantime, check out where you can nab movie tickets for “Borderlands” below.

What is “Borderlands” about?

Here’s the official synopsis for “Borderlands” below.

“Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound protector; Dr. Tannis, the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the bestselling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to ‘Borderlands.’”

Who is in the “Borderlands” cast?

The cast of “Borderlands” includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, Gina Gershon, Bobby Lee and Jack Black.

Watch the “Borderlands” trailer below