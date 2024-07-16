How to Watch ‘UnPrisoned’ Season 2

Season 2 of “UnPrisoned” has arrived, and this time around Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington) is getting her own taste of her own medicine as a therapist.

Washington, Delroy Lindo and the rest of the crew are back and they’ve brought some newbies in with them, including Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Oliver Hudson (“The Cleaning Lady”) and Jamie Chung (“Grown Ups”). In addition, John Stamos (“You”) will also be joining the cast. As we mentioned above, this season Paige will be hit with a dose of reality and it will be served up by Stamos’ character Murphy, a radical “healing coach” who is focused on helping the Alexanders overcome their family struggles.

“UnPrisoned” is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Boswer and Kerry Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature. Season one of ‘UnPrisoned’ debuted as Onyx Collective’s most-viewed premiere on Hulu.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “UnPrisoned” Season 2 come out?

“UnPrisoned” Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, July 17.

Where is “UnPrisoned” Season 2 streaming?

“UnPrisoned” Season 2 will be streaming on Disney’s platform Hulu. The second season will consist of eight episodes, which will all drop at the same time on the streamer after its premiere on Wednesday, July 17.

What is “UnPrisoned” Season 2 about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “UnPrisoned” Season 2 below.

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – other than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Who is in the “UnPrisoned” Season 2 cast?

The cast of “UnPrisoned” Season includes Washington as Paige Alexander, Lindo as Edwin Alexander, Faly Rakotohavana, Brenda Strong as Nadine and Marque Richardson as Mal. Joining the cast this season are newbies Brandee Evans, who will play Mal’s new girlfriend Ava; Oliver Hudson, who will play Finn’s biological father Johnny, and Jamie Chung who will play Paige’s college best friend Kiki.

Watch the trailer.