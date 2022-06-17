There might be coming-of-age films about the preteen experience of going to Bar-mitzvahs, but what about the party starters in the background?

In Cooper Raiff’s second feature film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the writer-director moves on from telling the stories of college life in “S—house” to what life is like after college. Raiff sticks to the feel-good coming-of-age genre in this Sundance success. “

Cha Cha Real Smooth,” premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, earning the festival’s Audience Award. After the film’s festival success, AppleTV+ purchased the film’s distribution rights for $15 million dollars, but now that it’s out, how exactly can you watch it? All those answers below.

Is “Cha Cha Real Smooth” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” simultaneously premieres in select theaters and will be available to stream on AppleTV+ starting Friday, June 17. Find showtimes here.

Who Is in the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Cast?

Writer-director Cooper Raiff stars as the lead, Andrew. Raiff’s character’s love interest and newfound friendship is with Domino portrayed by Dakota Johnson. Andrew’s story begins with accompanying his younger brother David, played by Evan Assante, to a Bar-mitzvah. The brothers’ parents are portrayed by Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett. The cast also includes Odeya Rush (“Lady Bird”), Raúl Castillo (“Looking”), Kelly O’Sullivan (“Saint Frances”) and Vanessa Burghardt.

What Is “Cha Cha Real Smooth” About?

Raiff’s film follows a recent college graduate, Andrew, who falls into a new line of work — a Bar-mitzvah party starter. As Andrew navigates life after college, he becomes “The Jig Conductor” after chaperoning his 13-year-old brother at the Bar-mitzvahs. While entertaining the kids, their parents, and himself, Andrew meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) and the two develop a complicated platonic friendship that teeters on the line of romantic. As Domino and Andrew navigate their relationship, Andrew also sparks a friendship with Domino’s autistic daughter, Lola. Raiff’s character is in close proximity to characters of all ages contributing to what he believes makes the film “a coming of age story for a 12-year-old, a 22-year-old, and a 32-year-old, those different stages.”

Watch the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Trailer