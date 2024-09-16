How to Watch ‘Child Star’: Is Demi Lovato’s Documentary Streaming?

Demi Lovato already has three documentaries under her belt, and she’s back with a fourth this week — this time stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

Directing alongside Nicola Marsh, Lovato steered “Child Star,” a documentary detailing some of the struggles she faced growing up in the industry. But, where her previous three docs focused solely on Lovato, this one brings in more people.

The singer and former Disney star sits down with other child stars from different generations, including “Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci and Gen Z pop star JoJo Siwa, and digs into what their experiences were like growing up in the industry at different times than she did.

Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch it.

“Child Star” will release on Tuesday, September 17.

Where is “Child Star” streaming?

No, you don’t have to go to a theater to see this documentary. It will be streaming exclusively on Hulu.

What is “Child Star” about?

According to the official synopsis, “Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, vérité scenes and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.”

“Child Star” follows Lovato’s own career while weaving in stories from others that she interviews.

Who appears in “Child Star”?

There are definitely some familiar faces alongside Demi Lovato in this documentary. The singer talks to Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and Alyson Stoner, among others.

Watch the trailer