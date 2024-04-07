After notching the show’s biggest audience ever in 2023, the CMT Music Awards are back once more, and it’s going to be a big night.

“From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the red carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet,” the show’s executive producers said in a statement.

“We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody and the City of Austin and thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!”

So, here’s what you need to know about watching the show.

When Do The CMT Awards Air?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live on Sunday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

What Channel Are the Tonys on Live?

Once again, the ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network, live for the east coast and delayed for the west coast.

Are the CMT Music Awards Streaming?

Yes, the ceremony will indeed be streaming. The full show is available to stream live, as well as on demand on Paramount+, for subscribers who have Paramount+ With Showtime.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Who’s Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

Country music staple and four-time GRAMMY®-nominee Kelsea Ballerini is hosting this year’s CMT Music Awards, marking her fourth time doing so. She previously hosted the 2021 and 2023 ceremonies alongside Kane Brown, and Ballerini hosted the 2022 show remotely (and solo).

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night,” Ballerini said in a statement.

Who’s Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

This year’s show will feature performances from Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town + Sugarland, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion ft. Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum ft. Brittney Spencer, Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood, among others.