Kelsea Ballerini to Host the 2024 CMT Music Awards Solo

In addition to hosting for the 4th consecutive year, the “Subject to Change” country singer is also set to perform this April

Kelsea Ballerini dressed up as "Barbie" for Halloween (Getty Images)

After spending three years cohosting the CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini is officially ready to go solo.

The awards show announced Tuesday that the “Subject to Change” singer will pull double duty as both a performer and the lone host for the 2024 CMT Music Awards airing April 7 on CBS.

This marks her fourth consecutive year as master of ceremonies, each previous time with a co-host — fellow country singer Kane Brown since 2021, as well as actor Anthony Mackie in 2022 (she notably hosted virtually that year as well).

“Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night,” Ballerini said in a statement.

No other presenters, performers or nominees have been announced. The fan-voted award winners will be revealed live from Austin’s Moody Center in Texas.

CMAs split 2023
Read Next
2023 CMA Awards: See Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and More Red Carpet Arrivals | Photos

Outside of hosting, Ballerini has received one win across 15 nominations — 2021’s Performance of the Year for “The Other Girl” with Halsey. However, the country star is a three-time CMT Artist of the Year, which is an annual shared award.

Elsewhere, Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram are executive producing for CMT, John Hamlin for Switched On Entertainment and Jason Owen for Sandbox Entertainment. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production with Taryn Hurd as talent producer.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. They will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

kelsea-ballerini
Read Next
Kelsea Ballerini Walks Off Stage After Being Struck in the Face by Thrown Bracelet

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.