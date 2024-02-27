After spending three years cohosting the CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini is officially ready to go solo.

The awards show announced Tuesday that the “Subject to Change” singer will pull double duty as both a performer and the lone host for the 2024 CMT Music Awards airing April 7 on CBS.

This marks her fourth consecutive year as master of ceremonies, each previous time with a co-host — fellow country singer Kane Brown since 2021, as well as actor Anthony Mackie in 2022 (she notably hosted virtually that year as well).

“Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night,” Ballerini said in a statement.

No other presenters, performers or nominees have been announced. The fan-voted award winners will be revealed live from Austin’s Moody Center in Texas.

Outside of hosting, Ballerini has received one win across 15 nominations — 2021’s Performance of the Year for “The Other Girl” with Halsey. However, the country star is a three-time CMT Artist of the Year, which is an annual shared award.

Elsewhere, Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram are executive producing for CMT, John Hamlin for Switched On Entertainment and Jason Owen for Sandbox Entertainment. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production with Taryn Hurd as talent producer.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. They will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.