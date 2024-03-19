The first batch of performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards has been announced, just in case you thought host Kelsea Ballerini would be the only musician to actually work.

Among the artists, Bailey Zimmerman — nominated for Male Video of the Year — will be performing his hit single, “Where It Ends.”

Meanwhile, last’s year’s top winner Jelly Roll, who is nominated for three awards in 2024 including “Video of the Year,” will be performing, as will Keith Urban — who’ll be marking his 20th CMT Music Awards performance, a new record. Urban will perform “Straight Line” from his upcoming 12th studio album.

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson — who has won a ton of awards in the last three years from some of country’s most prestigious organizations, as well as a Grammy — will perform “Country’s Cool Again.” The “Yellowstone” alum is also nominated for three awards including Video of the Year.

And finally, previous Breakthrough Video of the Year winner Sam Hunt will be debuting a new song.

More performers, presenters and other details about this year’s show will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ballerini is, of course, pulling double duty this year as host and performer at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, which air April 7 on CBS from Austin. This will be her fourth consecutive time hosting the show, and her first solo.