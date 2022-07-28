How to Watch ‘DC League of Super-Pets': Is It Streaming?

Who’s there to save the day when superheroes can’t? Their pets, of course.

“DC League of Super-Pets” gives audiences a peek into the lives of the furry friends of the Justice League who are about as loyal as they come.

If you’re in for the fun of this animated superhero flick, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “DC League of Super-Pets.”

When Is “DC League of Super-Pets” in Theaters?

The superhero comedy will hit theaters Friday, July 29.

Is “DC League of Super-Pets” Streaming?

Not immediately. Similar to other DC Comics releases, which are subsidiaries of Warner Bros. Discovery, we expect the animated feature to hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release, approximately around Sept. 12.

What Is “DC League of Super-Pets” About?

Based on DC’s Legion of Super-Pets, the comedy follows Superman’s dog, Krypto the Super-Dog, and other furry friends of the Justice League as they attempt to rescue their kidnapped owners from Lex Luthor. Hoping to save the Justice League and the world, Krypto teams up with Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s dog, and a group of shelter animals who have somehow gained superpowers. It is the first feature to focus primarily on Superman’s best friend.

Who Is in the “DC League of Super-Pets” Cast?

Dwayne Johnson will star in the animated superhero movie as Krypto the Super-Dog alongside Kevin Hart, who will voice Ace. The rest of the voice cast, announced last year by Johnson, includes John Krasinski as Superman and Keanu Reeves as Batman, alongside Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna. Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz also join the star-studded cast.

Watch the “DC League of Super-Pets” Trailer