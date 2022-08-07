Dwayne Johnson has been very busy promoting his pair of DC superhero blockbusters “DC League of Super-Pets” and “Black Adam,” so it was probably inevitable that the two films would cross paths. And The Rock shared that special moment with his fans on social media.



On Sunday, Johnson released the post-credits scene from “DC League of Super-Pets” on social media (which you can watch below), in which Superman and Krypto meet Black Adam and his own super-pet, Anubis. And yes, Johnson voices Krypto, Black Adam, and Anubis in this scene, with the jackal explaining that his owner is an antihero.



“It’s basically like a hero, except way cooler,” Anubis says. “You make your own rules and then you break ‘em. Also, you can ignore most moral and ethical conventions because no one can stop you.”



“That sounds like a villain,” deadpans Krypto.



The trailers for “Black Adam” have leaned hard into that antihero status, with taglines like “The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam” and dialogue emphasizing that, unlike Superman or Batman, Adam’s more than willing to put bad guys in the grave to get the job done.



Which, of course, is ripe fodder for lighter DC films like “Super-Pets” to make fun of. In the past, films like “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Teen Titans Go to the Movies” have made plenty of jokes about comic book fans’ appetite for dark and gritty superhero tales and the films made to sate that hunger, whether it is Lego Batman committed to only feeling rage or “Teen Titans Go” lampooning the infamous “Martha” scene from “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”



“DC League of Super-Pets” is now playing in theaters, with “Black Adam” heading for the big screen on Oct. 21.