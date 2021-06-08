Dwayne Johnson has just revealed the cast for “DC League of Super-Pets” on his social media accounts. Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace. Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves round out the rest of the cast. Johnson will voice DC canine Krypto the Super-Dog.

“Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES it’s my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains! Our @sevenbucksprods has again partnered with @dccomics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN around the world. @kevinhart4real @vanessabayer @johnkrasinski @diegoluna_ @natashalyonne and Keanu Reeves! The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change #SUPERPETS #DC #SevenBucks MAY 20th 2022.”

The upcoming animated superhero action adventure from writer/director Jared Stern will fly into theaters on May 20, 2022.

The film, from Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group (WAG), is co-directed by Sam Levine and is the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best friend.

Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern and, under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing the film. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film is based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Krypto the Super-Dog is not the only superhero project Johnson is doing for the studio, as production is underway on “Black Adam” in which Johnson is also starring and producing.

“Black Adam” tells the tale of one of the predecessors of the DC superhero Shazam, who has appeared in comics as both Shazam’s archenemy and an antihero trying to redeem himself after wrecking devastation across the universe for thousands of years. Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi and Aldis Hodge will also appear in the film, which Johnson promises in a teaser will change “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.”