They’re here to save the world. And beg for treats.

The first full trailer for Warner Bros. Animation’s “DC League of Super-Pets” has arrived, and amongst its many pleasures is the reveal of John Krasinski as the voice of Superman. Dwayne Johnson, as previously announced, will provide the voice of Superman’s super-powered dog Krypto, with Kevin Hart, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon voicing some of the other pets who, through mysterious circumstances, also gain superpowers. Yes, this movie is going to be extremely cute.

The new trailer shows much more of the plot of “DC League of Super-Pets,” with the animals teaming up to save the DC superheroes from the clutches of Lex Luthor (seen briefly in the trailer). It looks quick and funny and more in the vein of something like the deeply underrated “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” than the sometimes overtly serious live-action DC Comics movies.

“DC League of Super-Pets” has a ridiculously stacked cast that also includes Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. Speaking of Reeves, WHO IS HE PLAYING? Please let it be Batman, please let it be Batman, please let it be Batman …

Jared Stern, who wrote the very good “The LEGO Batman Movie,” makes his directorial debut, working off a script he co-wrote with collaborator John Whittingham. The animation for “DC League of Super-Pets” is provided by Australian studio Animal Logic, which also provided the genuinely amazing animation for “The LEGO Movie” (and its subsequent installments) and the “Happy Feet” films. So yes, you should be very excited.

“DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters (after going on a nice long walk) on May 20, 2022.