“Death on the Nile” will bring another of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery novels to life, following in the footsteps of 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” Both directed by Kenneth Branagh and anchored by his performance as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, the sequel also stars many more powerhouse actors and actresses in its ensemble.

Multiple hiccups have hindered the film from appearing in theaters on its original release date in December of 2019, including studio reshuffling following the Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox and of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After six total delays, “Death on the Nile” is finally arriving in theaters and avid Christie readers and fans of Branagh’s Poirot (or his directing) may be wondering how to watch the film. Read below for all the details.

When Does “Death on the Nile” Come Out?

“Death on the Nile” is officially out as of Friday, February 11.

Will “Death on the Nile” Be Streaming?

“Death on the Nile” will only be available to watch in theaters upon release. 20th Century Studios is releasing the film as a theatrical exclusive and has not announced streaming details yet, but given the Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ releases of films like “Free Guy” and “West Side Story” the film will likely be on at least one of those streaming services within the next few months.

What Is “Death on the Nile” About?

20th Century Studios

Secrets abound aboard the SS Karnak, the steamboat that promises an intriguing adventure down the Nile River for its passengers. A nasty love triangle, compliments of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, brings about her demise. To backtrack, Linnet was asked by a friend of hers Jacqueline De Bellefort to offer Bellefort’s lover and fiancé Simon Doyle a job. But when Linnet herself falls for Simon, she intervenes and makes her feelings known, bringing Simon to ditch Jacqueline and marry Ridgeway. Linnet and Simon choose the cruise from Egypt through Africa as their honeymoon, which quickly turns sour when Linnet gets murdered. Hercule Poirot happens to be vacationing in the area, and so he gets on the case.

Who Is in the “Death on the Nile” Cast?

Kenneth Branagh reprises his “Murder on the Orient Express” role as detective Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot stars as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle alongside Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle and Emma Mackey as Jacqueline De Bellefort. Letitia Wright plays Rosalie Otterbourne, who boards the ship with her mother Mrs. Salome Otterbourne — an alcoholic romance writer. Russell Brand plays a smaller role as Lord Windlesham, who in the book proposed to Linnet early on, but fled to Canada after her rejection of him.

Where Can I Watch Other Kenneth Branagh Movies?

“Belfast,” which earned Branagh a record amount of Oscar nominations, is not yet available to stream anywhere, but it is for rent on sites like Apple TV+, though for $20.

“Murder on the Orient Express” can be found streaming on Spectrum On Demand.

Branagh’s face might look familiar to Harry Potter fans as he played the charming Gilderoy Lockhart in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” which is streaming on Peacock and HBO Max.